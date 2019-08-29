Billsville West House Shows at 1014 Alvarado Terrace will feature 8 p.m. shows for Sunny War on Friday and Blair Crimmins & the Hookers on Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for the War performance and $20 for the Crimmins show. See billsvillewest.com for more details.
A Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and guitarist, War (nee Sydney Lyndella Ward) was born to a single mom in Nashville, reported Bruce Warren with WXPN on NPR.
She learned her plucking style while playing The Beatles’ “Blackbird” and fell in love with the blues.
“I feel like I am a blues guitarist, but I don’t think I’m a blues artist,” she said in the WXPN interview. “I only use the scales and techniques that I know, and the only time I was trained in music was on blues guitar.”
Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta, with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920s-style Dixieland jazz to new audiences.
While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast he developed a sound at once modern while also deeply rooted in the past.
Four years and 500 shows later, he has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone.
His debut 2010 release “The Musical Stylings Of” became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta, making him the most requested band on the air.
In 2012, Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film “Old Man Cabbage.”