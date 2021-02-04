By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
TACOMA — Washington State Historical Society will feature two free online lectures to celebrate February’s Black History Month and is working with an advisory committee to implement Washington Black History Project initiatives that will educate and enlighten throughout every month of the year.
The free programs on Facebook Live, ubne.ws/3at6YYE will be at 6 p.m., said WSHS Marketing and Communications Director Julianna Verboort in a release.
Tonight: Listen to A History of Hip Hop in Seattle, hosted by WSHS @historymuseum. Dr. Daudi Abe will talk about the development and influence of Seattle’s hip hop and rapper culture. Abe is a graduate of the University of Washington, a professor at Seattle Central College and the author of the newly published “Emerald Street: A History of Hip Hop in Seattle,” University of Washington Press. Participants will be able to ask Abe questions via the Facebook comments function.
Feb. 25: From Migration to Mark Making: George Bush, Jacob Lawrence and the Impact of Black Pioneers in Washington State. Tune in for conversations between Jason Turner, museum educator at the Northwest African American Museum; Gwen Whiting, lead exhibitions curator at WSHS; Leslie King-Hammond, a Jacob Lawrence scholar and founding director of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art; and Beth Turner, author of “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle.” One of the first nationally recognized Black artists, Lawrence taught at the University of Washington and lived much of his life in Seattle. His works are held in prestigious museums across the U.S. and internationally. George Bush was the first Black pioneer to settle in what is now Washington, and his migration is the subject of a series of paintings by Lawrence, commissioned by the State of Washington and held in the Washington State Historical Society’s collections. The program is presented in partnership with the Northwest African American Museum and sponsored by KNKX.
“African American history in the state of Washington is extensive, abundant, and empowering,” said LaNesha DeBardelaben, executive director the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle and advisory committee member for the WSHS Washington Black History Project. “The remarkable legacies of Black luminaries George Bush and Jacob Lawrence, in particular, are full of inspiration. Their achievements and creativity have made our state a better and more beautiful place for all.”
“As twenty-first century thinkers, we recognize that Black history is Washington history. It’s not something to be relegated to a one-month focus, but rather is and has always been all around us,” said Mary Mikel Stump, audience engagement director at WSHS. “Our Washington Black History projects will bring additional focus to this important history in our state.”
The Washington State History Museum is at 1911 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma. It is temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; updates about reopening will be posted on the website and social media.