Members of the Blue Mountain Audubon Society have their finger on the pulse of enjoyable, relaxing outdoor opportunities fit for the whole family.
Member Kathryn Howard listed several ideas for organized or individual field trip ideas for September when temperatures are cooling, the wildfire smoke is dissipating and there are migrating birds.
“If hawks are your thing, head out south of town and cruise the roads through the harvested fields,” she said in the group’s newsletter, the Magpiper, viewable at blumtn.org. A good loop is along Powerline, Baker Langdon, Braden and Stateline roads.
“In the next few weeks there is a great chance of seeing large groups of Swainson’s hawks. They are congregating on the ground or circling in the sky as they get ready for their amazing migration to South America,” she said.
Huge flocks of starlings congregate in vineyards in the evenings.
“When spooked by a predator, they will swirl in the sky, forming beautiful patterns called murmurations, which make for great cell phone videos,” Howard said.
Say’s phoebes, kestrels, swallows, Steller’s jays, red-breasted nuthatches, crossbills, catbirds and cedar waxwings and maybe even a pygmy owl can be spotted atop Lewis Peak. To get there, a few miles northeast of Dixie on Highway 12, take a right at the grain elevator onto Lewis Peak Road. Stay right at the Y and note the habitat changes from sunny, open wheat fields to cool, dense forest. At about 10 miles up, bear right and in a mile or so park at a pullout to the left. Walk to the end of the road.
Howard recommends enjoying the vistas from Lewis Peak’s ridges heading in both directions and watch for elk and deer.
“It’s a short drive that’s well worth the effort,” he said.
Join Audubon Society members in reporting your sightings to Ginger Shoemake at housewren084@gmail.com.