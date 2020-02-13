By Seattle Times staff
Rage Against the Machine tour stops in Tacoma
Rage Against the Machine reunited last fall after a nine-year break, and on Monday, they announced dates for a new world tour that will include a stop in Tacoma this spring.
The band, which was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2017 and 2018 classes, will play at the Tacoma Dome with Run the Jewels on April 28. Tickets are on sale at ubne.ws/2Hfw7be.
The four-man band — Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Zach de la Rocha and Brad Wilk — according to Rolling Stone, they last performed live together in the summer of 2011.
They announced their reunion in November and will headline Coachella this year.
The band has not released a new album since “Renegades” in 2000.
They’ll kick off their 2020 tour in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, move through the Southwest and out to California before traveling up the West Coast and over to Canada. The tour will conclude in Poland on Sept. 10.
Backstreet Boys in Auburn, Spokane
They’re back, all right! No doubt cashing in on nostalgia, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough — aka the Backstreet Boys, onetime bubblegum-pop rival to Justin Timberlake incubator NSYNC — plan stops in Auburn and Spokane on the group’s upcoming DNA World Tour.
The boys will perform at Spokane Arena on Aug. 7 and Auburn’s White River Amphitheatre on Aug. 8.
Ticket sales open Friday. More information is available on the Backstreet Boys’ website, backstreetboys.com.
The group was founded in 1993 by boy-band impresario Lou Pearlman. Scandals involving Ponzi schemes and allegations of sexual misconduct followed Pearlman, who ultimately died in prison in 2016.
But the manager shaped the sound of the teen-pop boom of the late ’90s and early ’00s, when boy bands like BSB and Britney Spears-esque female solo acts got heavy radio play and launched hardcore fandoms.
Like their contemporaries Spears and Timberlake, the Backstreet Boys came to prominence during that time, and have displayed surprising longevity since, despite their genre’s reputation for producing disposable, low-brow artifice.
Throughout their career, the group often sang a capella, evincing their vocal chops in a sea of lip-synced lyrics. By now, there’s nothing left to prove.
Janet Jackson at Tacoma Dome
Janet Jackson is bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Tacoma Dome on Aug. 23.
Jackson’s tour will feature new music from her album “Black Diamond,” set for release this year. There will also be a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.
Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.