A free Big Idea Talks program, Retirement 101 — Know Your Numbers, Know Yourself, Develop a Plan, will be presented from 7-8:30 tonight at Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
The program will focus on the importance of looking at one’s entire financial picture and really prioritizing what is important in retirement.
Since there is no “one size fits all,” the program will focus on how individuals can develop their holistic financial plan based on each unique situation.
Speakers are Hollina Wadsworth, CFP, financial planner, and Cathy Schaeffer, CFP, family advisor, both from Baker Boyer Bank.
The program is presented by American Association of University Women partnership with the library.
For more details, contact Twila Johnson-Tate at ttate@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4443.