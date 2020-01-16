Big Idea Talks: Nikki Sharp Jan. 23
The theme of the Walla Walla Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program is Resilience As a Process.
Resilience is presented in many books.
Nikki Sharp will discuss the novel “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green from 7-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
The free Big Idea talk will feature a dessert reception at 6:30, followed by the program.
In the young adult novel, a 16-year-old lives with obsessive compulsive disorder.
A licensed clinical social worker, Sharp is healthy communities manager at the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
She has worked in the mental health field in Walla Walla for more than 15 years.
Adult guests are welcome.
For more details, contact Alexis Rodegerdts at arode gerdts@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4609.
Strum-dilly-icious concert for kids
The musicians of Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival will get together with kids of all ages at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., for an exploration of the joy of strumming stringed instruments from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Call 509-525-4412 for more information.