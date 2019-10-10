The Big Idea Talks continue at the Walla Walla Public Library 238 E. Alder St.

The latest event will screen a documentary, “It Takes a Village,” which will show at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

It explores the creation of the Walla Walla Music Organization.

WWMO began as an after-school program at Lincoln High School and grew into a partnership with the Walla Walla Public Library, which provides its CrewSpace media lab for the class.

The event is free. Fore more details, contact Twila Johnson Tate at ttate@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4443.

