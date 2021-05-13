Walla Walla Movie Crush readied for its fourth annual festival of short films in July 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans for Walla Walla.
Nearly a year later, Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave., is open for socially-distanced events and will present a special "Best of the 2020 Movie Crush" screening event on Saturday, May 22.
Just like the annual three-day festival in July, short films will be screened in one-hour thematic segments of short films. There will be two blocks of short films: 1-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.
More detailed descriptions of the films are available at phtww.org.Purchase General admission tickets ($10 per film block or $15 for a day pass) online or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
In addition, action-comedy feature film "The Paper Tigers" will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 26. Admission is $10-$15.
Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under the Health Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. Masks and social distancing is required.