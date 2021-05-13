Best of Movie Crush 2021

Walla Walla Movie Crush readied for its fourth annual festival of short films in July 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans for Walla Walla.

Nearly a year later, Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave., is open for socially-distanced events and will present a special "Best of the 2020 Movie Crush" screening event on Saturday, May 22.

Just like the annual three-day festival in July, short films will be screened in one-hour thematic segments of short films. There will be two blocks of short films: 1-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

More detailed descriptions of the films are available at phtww.org.Purchase General admission tickets ($10 per film block or $15 for a day pass) online or call the box office at 509-529-6500.

In addition, action-comedy feature film "The Paper Tigers" will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 26. Admission is $10-$15.

Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under the Health Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. Masks and social distancing is required.

 

