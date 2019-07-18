Balboa Winery, 4169 Peppers Bridge Road, will host its sixth annual Best in Show family friendly dog show from noon-2 p.m. July 27.
The competition, which will benefit the Blue Mountain Humane Society, is open to dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes, organizers say.
To register dogs, visit Balboa Winery’s events page and click sign up, or visit ubne.ws/2XLqLyR.
The registration fee is $15 dollars plus an additional charge of $10 per class entered. Each entrant will receive a complimentary glass of wine, if they wish.
Check-in for competing dogs begins at 11 a.m.
“Best in Show is a wonderful event. We have the opportunity to interact with the community and their pets while also highlighting Blue Mountain Humane Society pets and our mission, in a casual, entertaining afternoon,” said Arianna Wildflower, BMHS marketing and public relations coordinator,
The competition includes nine classes: Most Attractive Dog, Golden Oldie (ages 7 and older), Best Trick, Looks Most like Owner, Best Junior Handler, Best Puppy, Best Toy Dog, Best Large Breed Dog and Best Rescue Dog.
The Best In Show winner will be announced after the final event.
BMHS staff members will be on hand to field questions about the 52-year-old organization and its mission.
Balboa Winery will pour its Best in Show blends, and Best in Show T-shirts will be available for purchase.
The mission of the Blue Mountain Humane Society is to prevent cruelty and promote kindness to companion animals in the community.
BMHS was founded in 1967 by a group of local residents committed to creating positive outcomes for animals in the Walla Walla Valley.
Over the years, the Society has grown and evolved to include a humane, state-of-the-art shelter facility designed to serve companion animals.