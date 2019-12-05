Running Nov 21, 28 and Dec. 7
The Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., will stage the uproarious comedy "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," by Barbara Robinson, with performances Nov. 22-Dec. 8.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 29-30, Dec. 6-7 and 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8.
General admission is $20, or $15 for students and youths, available online at ltww.org beginning Tuesday Nov. 19. Season pass holders may call the box office at 509-529-3683 on Monday Nov. 18 to reserve their seats in advance.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for a performance are encouraged to arrive early for cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, 30 minutes before show time.
In this Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history.
Mayhem — and fun for the audience – ensues when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on. The hilarious, yet heartwarming, tale involves Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds and six rowdy kids.
Robert G. Randall and Cheryl Sutlick are directing, with assistance from Kaelyn Nelson. Barb McKinney is producing.
The volunteer-driven nonprofit Little Theatre has produced live theatre here since 1944. For details about the 2019-2020 season, visit ltww.org.