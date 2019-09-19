Sponsored by Jackson Contractor Group, Gran Fondo/the Great Ride, helps friends, neighbors and loved ones who are fighting cancer.
It will be from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, starting and finishing at Burwood Brewing Company, 1120 E St.
Funds ensure the regional cancer center has advanced technology, equipment and programs to directly benefit patients fighting cancer at home.
Choose to walk, run or cycle then enjoy lunch from A Wing and a Prayer Barbecue + Catering and live music, included in registration. Choose from: one-mile walk; 5K fun run/walk; 35-mile cycling ride and 62-mile Metric Century. See one.bidpal.net/granfondo/welcome.