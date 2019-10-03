Workshops and a living history performance are slated at Fort Walla Walla, 755 Myra Road.
Basket weaving workshops are coming up at the museum.
Maribeth Bergstrom will teach a Pine Needle Basket Workshop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Participants will make a small basket of pine needle coils sewn together with synthetic sinew.
An Appalachian Egg Basket Workshop will be from noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Students should be able to complete a double-bottomed reed basket in the class period.
A Round Reed Basket Workshop will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Students will create an attractive and functional round basket.
The cost is $30 per class or $25 for museum members. Sign up early as these classes tend to fill up quickly.
To register online visit fwwm.org/museumstore or fill out an online form in the Museum Store.
Living History presentation Sunday
The Living History presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday in Fort Walla Walla Museum’s Pioneer Village will feature an extreme figure from this area’s past.
Steve Wilen will portray vitriolic Rev. Peasley B. Chamberlain.
As a graduate of the Bangor (Maine) Theological Seminary in 1855, Chamberlain received his first assignment to pastor First Congregational Church in Portland, Oregon Territory. He and new wife, Alice, left New York on their wedding day for Portland.
Although the church grew from 23 to 150 members during his first year as pastor, it didn’t take long for Chamberlain to take his virulent vilification of secret societies and the Roman Catholic Church to extremes.
Things deteriorated until he was dismissed as pastor in 1862.
Within two years, he settled in Walla Walla, such a “debauched place” that he established a church here to also provide schooling for young children. With his own money, he erected a small building at Second Avenue and Rose Street dedicated as First Congregational Church in November 1864.
The Chamberlains sustained themselves primarily through the school they operated in the church building. He was instrumental in advocating moving Whitman Seminary, later College, from Waiilatpu to Walla Walla. He was appointed first principal in 1866 when the seminary opened in its new building at Boyer and Park. He continued to preach at First Congregational Church until 1879 and died in 1889.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. There is an admission fee. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.