The Banff Film Festival rounds up top mountain sport and adventure films from around the world to showcase the best of the best films.
It will start at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 in Cordiner Hall and Foyer, 44 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus.
The annual tradition has been hosted at Whitman for more than 30 years and draws a huge crowd.
The film lineup will include “Beaver Believers,” made by Sarah Koenigsberg, a Walla Walla local and Whitman College alum.
Tickets are available now from the OP Rental Shop and the Campus Bookstore in Reid Campus Center.
Tickets also available at the door, for cash/check only.
Whitman faculty, staff and students will be admitted free at the door, otherwise general admission is $15 or $10 for students with ID from other schools and $5 for Whitman alumni and youths 16 and younger.
For a trailer see ubne.ws/2NjYN6n.