Walla Walla Dance Center will host Valery Lantratov in ballet master classes Saturday and Sunday at The Dance Center of Walla Walla, 129 E. Alder St, Suite B.
Lantratov is artistic director of the Russian National Ballet Foundation.
Classes being offered are:
Saturday: 2:30-4 p.m. beginning/intermediate ballet; 4-6 p.m. advanced ballet; 6-7:30 p.m. pointe for intermediate and advanced only.
Sunday: 12-1:30 p.m., beginning/intermediate ballet; 1:30-3:30 p.m., advanced ballet.
The cost is $45 for one class; $85 for two classes; $125 for three classes and $160 for four classes.
Danza Classica Ballet Foundation will sponsor Lantratov’s Russian character dance class on Sunday for all levels. It is free of charge and is at 4-5:30 p.m..
For more information contact 509-525-0815 or hutsoni@hotmail.com.
Lantratov has had a distinguished career as a dancer in the companies of Vladimir Vasiliev, Maya Plissetskaya and Ekaterina Maximova and international tours with Rudolf Nureyev.
A graduate of the Moscow Academic Choreographic College, Lantratov was selected as a first soloist with the Moscow Stanislavski Ballet.
He danced principal roles in such ballets as “Don Quixote,” “Coppelia” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
He has received accolades in the Russian and international press for his strong technique, personality and expressiveness.
In 1993, Lantratov began working for the Kremlin Ballet and formed the Russian National Ballet Foundation.
In 1997, Russian President Boris Yeltsin named Lantratov the “People’s Artist of Russia,” the Russian Federation’s highest artistic honor.
Lantratov holds a teaching certificate from Russia’s renowned National Academy of Theatrical Arts.
For three years he served as a guest instructor at the Boston Ballet.