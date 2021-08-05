Back to School Fiesta de regreso a la escuela is planned for 4-7 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St.
The free, outdoor, family friendly event will celebrate the end of the first week of school and kids can pick up "the most important school supply, a library card," said Young People's Librarian Liz George.
Eric Herman Rocks Our Back to School Socks will do so at 4:30 p.m. and at 6 p.m. Kneeon Snigglefritz will be on hand with some bag juggling, a little magic and a lot of balloon animals.
Drawings for big summer reading prizes, awards and bookmark contest winners will be announced.
Attendees can snack on tamales and fruit. For more details, contact George at 524-4431 or email egeorge@walllawallawa.gov.