The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is hosting a free, outdoor Back to School Fiesta de regreso a la escuela from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.
The event is to celebrate the end of the first week of school and pick up a library card.
Eric Herman Rocks Our Back to School Socks will be at 4:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m. Kneeon Snigglefritz will be on hand with bag juggling, a little magic and a lot of balloon animals.
Drawings for Summer Reading prizes, awards and bookmark contest winners will be announced. Tamales and fruita for snacking will be served.
For more details, contact young peoples' librarian Liz George at 509-524-4431 or email egeorge@walllawallawa.gov.