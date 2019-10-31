ELGIN — The Elgin Museum and Historical Society will host acclaimed Western writer Rick Steber as the first guest in its new Storytellers Speaker Series.
The storyteller will spin tales, sign books and share accounts of his personal experiences writing about “The People and Places of Eastern Oregon,” beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Historic Elgin Opera House, 104 N. Eighth Ave.
Admission is $2, which will include entrance into the museum next door, immediately following the event. Tickets will be available at the door of the opera house and at the museum on the afternoon of the event.
The author of more than 40 books, including “Traces,” “Jackson Sundown,” “Red White Black,” “Little White Man” and “Wild Horse Rider” (the story of Lew Minor), Steber has sold more than 2 million copies of his works and has won numerous awards for his colorful and intensively researched nonfiction books, biographies and novels.
Among his accolades are the Western Writers of America Spur Award for Best Western Novel, the Independent Publishers Award-Best Regional Fiction, the Western Heritage Award, the Benjamin Franklin Award, the Mid-America Publishers Award, the Oregon Library Association Award and the Oregon Literary Arts Award.
Many of Steber’s stories were inspired by historical figures and events in Northeastern Oregon.
At one time, Steber lived in Summerville, where the rich history and stories of the area inspired him to write the popular and beautifully illustrated book “Rendezvous.”
His “Tales of the Wild West” series recounts the lives and times of the pioneers, Indians, loggers, miners, mountain men and women who settled the area.
Raised in Bonanza, Ore., Steber lives in Prineville, and writes in a cabin in the foothills of the Ochoco Mountains.
He recently opened a new retail business in Prineville, Rick Steber & Company — MAKERS, which sells items from more than 30 rural artists and craftsmen.
Cowboy, historian, educational advocate and deeply rooted Eastern Oregonian, Steber truly embodies the spirit of the Old West.
More information about Steber and his books is available at ricksteber.com.