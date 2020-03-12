Whitman College's Visiting Writers Reading Series continues with a slate of established and emerging writers who share work with the community. All but one of the free talks are at 7 p.m. in various campus venues.
Keetje Kuipers will speak Friday March 13 in Kimball Theatre, Hunter Conservatory auditorium, 324 Boyer Ave., Pronounced Kay-tcha Ky-pers, she is author of three award-winning books of poems. Her first book, "Beautiful in the Mouth," won the A. Poulin Jr. Poetry Prize, made the top ten debut poetry books of 2010 by Poets & Writers and appeared in the top ten on the contemporary poetry bestseller list. She currently teaches at Hugo House in Seattle and serves as senior editor at Poetry Northwest, where she is author of the literary recipe mash-up Line Cook and curator of the series On Failure.
Jennifer Givhan is the guest on April 9 in Kimball. An award-winning Mexican-American poet, Givhan grew up in the Imperial Valley, a small border community in the Southern California desert. She has family ties to the Laguna Pueblo in West-Central New Mexico. She earned a master of fine arts in poetry from Warren Wilson College in North Carolina and a master’s in English literature at California State University Fullerton, where she received the Graduate Equity Fellowship. She's earned prizes and fellowships for her work, which has been included in more than 100 publications.
Ross Gay will be the guest at 7 p.m. April 23 in Maxey Auditorium and at 11 a.m. April 24 in conjunction with the first-year program at Cordiner Hall, 44 Park St. The award-winning Gay is author of three books of poetry: "Against Which," "Bringing the Shovel Down" and "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude," winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His collection of essays,"The Book of Delights," was released in 2019. Ross is a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a nonprofit, free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project. He has received fellowships from Cave Canem, the Bread Loaf Writer's Conference, and the Guggenheim Foundation. The Indiana University professor of English holds a Ph.D. from Temple University, a master of fine arts from Sarah Lawrence College and a bachelor's from Lafayette College.
Students take the stage on May 7 in Kimball for Whitman Reading. This is an annual opportunity for students to share their work with an audience.
The Whitman Department of English, Mabel Groseclose Fund, Office of the Provost and Dean of Faculty, Lawrence Parke Murphy and Robert Goldstein Trust and donations from the extended Whitman Community sponsor the series.
More information is available from Katrina Roberts at robertkc@whitman.edu.