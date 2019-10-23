LOS ANGELES — The award-winning film “Truth” will be released Nov. 12 on VOD, Digital Download and DVD by Valhalla and Random Media.
“Truth” was named Best Feature at the Worldwide Women’s Film and Mediterranean Film festivals. It won the Best Storytelling award at the Laughlin International Film Festival, which described “Truth” as “captivating. It truly is a great work.”
The film was nominated for Best Feature Film at the Cardiff International Film Festival and Best Fantasy, Sci-fi or Horror Film at the Strasburg Film Festival. The Cardiff International Film Festival called the film “powerful …shocking …provocative. A cinematic tour-de-force.”
“Beautifully filmed and acted, ‘Truth’ is a powerful and riveting work of art. It’s definitely a must see movie,” said the Lanett City Film Festival.
“Truth” tells the story of a captured soldier offered amnesty for detailing his activities at a notorious internment camp following a civil war. In reality, it’s all part of an interrogation and his inquisitor will go to any length for the information she desires.
A unique award-winning cinematic experience, “Truth” unfolds with only two actors in a single location, in real time. As the story progresses, nothing is what it seems and both characters will sacrifice everything in order to achieve their goals and uncover the truth.
“Truth” stars Rachel Alig and Eric Paul Erickson and was written and directed by Erickson, who won Best Director honors at the Marina del Rey Film Festival and the Silver State Film Festival.