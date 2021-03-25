Gesa Power House Theatre will screen award-winning documentary film “Personhood: Policing Pregnant Women in America” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, and Wednesday, March 31.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students at phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.
Seating for each screening is capped at 100 patrons, as allowed under Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan. Additional precautions including required mask use and physical distancing between households will be observed.
A prerecorded conversation will follow between Director of Film Programming Warren Etheredge and filmmaker Jo Ardiner (director/writer/editor/producer), and Sara Ainsworth (senior legal and policy director for If/When/How, who appears in the film).
With the rise of the “fetal personhood” movement, comes a widening web of laws that encourages the surveillance, policing and criminalization of women during pregnancy, including prosecutions for miscarriages, stillbirths and using drugs while pregnant.
“Personhood” tells a different kind of reproductive rights story, bringing the human impact of these policies into focus through the story of a rural Wisconsin mother who was jailed after telling her doctor about her occasional pre-conception drug use.
Tammy Loertscher’s first-person narrative and recently unsealed court recordings provide a glimpse into the closed-door proceedings that have impacted thousands of American women. The film follows Tammy’s story after her incarceration as she rebuilds her life and fights to overturn Wisconsin’s “Unborn Child Protection Act.”
“Personhood” explores the issue from all sides, including the fetal personhood movement, social justice advocates, medical professionals and legal experts. The film calls for a necessary shift in dialog that looks beyond abortion and focuses on the far-reaching impacts of anti-choice efforts on women who have no intention of ending their pregnancies.
“Personhood” has been recognized at many film festivals and won the 2020 American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award for Documentaries and Golden Badger Award at the Wisconsin Film Festival.