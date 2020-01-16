On its “Smile Tour” Sidewalk Prophets will host an evening of hits and new music that will “leave concert-goers feeling re-energized and grinning from ear to ear,” according to a release.
With a career spanning three major label studio releases and multiple hits, including Gold-certified “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That,” Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay of Christian radio.
The Dove Award-winning band will perform in Walla Walla at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Ave.
General admission is $14.99; $49.99 for the VIP preshow party; and $24.99 early entry.
The group has sold more than 740,000 albums and 1.8 million digital tracks. In addition, the group has garnered five No. 1 songs, nine top five radio singles and more than 39 million views on YouTube.
Based in Nashville, Tenn., the members originally formed at Indiana’s Anderson University and since signing with Curb | Word Entertainment they’ve been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010.