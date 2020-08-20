By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The ArtSquared fundraiser will go on, but as a 2020 virtual benefit, according to the website artwalla.com/ArtSquared.
“The first and primary factor that led us to this new format was keeping everyone safe,” organizers said in response to coronavirus quarantine protocols.
“The global launch of sales means no more elbowing to get your favorite square or standing in line to pay and you can preview and purchase from the comfort of your home,” according to the statement.
Proceeds from ArtWalla’s annual fundraiser benefit arts education in the Walla Walla Valley.
“We have added some new and exciting features so we can maximize our fundraising for our annual arts grants, which are more important now during this crisis,” according to the statement.
Online preview and sales will run Sept. 25-Oct. 2 at artsquaredwallawalla.com.
This year there will be an early preview and sales opportunity for ArtWalla Members only on Sept. 24.
The gallery exhibition featuring larger format artwork by participating ArtSquared artists will continue to be exhibited at CAVU Cellars from Sept. 25-Oct. 25.
All larger artwork exhibited in the tasting room will be available for purchase, but there will be no 6-inch by 6-inch sales at CAVU Cellars.