PENDLETON — Harold Johnson recalls his first dark day of sadness as the day Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945.
As an 11-year-old growing up in Yakima, his childhood was happy and active to that point, even though he describes his family at the time as being “ridiculously poor.”
Johnson became a celebrated poet and author, whose work has appeared in countless anthologies and publications.
He’ll read from his work at 7 tonight during the free First Draft Writers’ Series at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Johnson’s experience with poetry started with poems his mother taught him while he was in grade school.
He graduated with degrees in English and art from the University of Portland and Portland State, and taught English in high schools, grade schools and colleges.
Since college he has lived and written in Portland, except for his time in the service.
He was drafted into the Army in 1958 and spent his working time as a trumpet player in the 62nd Army Band at Fort Bliss, Texas.
This experience became the primary source for his novel, “The Fort Showalter Blues,” a coming of age story of a young African American soldier from the Pacific Northwest just prior to the social turbulence of the 1960s.
Johnson’s reading will be followed by a Q-AND-A and Open Mic, where up to 10 local readers can read 3- to 5-minute selections of their own original work.
More information about the First Draft Writers Series is available by calling 541-278-9201 or online at pendletonarts.org.