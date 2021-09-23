Random Recreational Violence

Retired Phoenix police detective Clark Schwartzkopf will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Book & Game Co., 38 E Main St., Walla Walla, to sign copies of his new nonfiction, a true crime work called, “Random Recreational Violence: The True Story of the Serial Killings that Terrorized the Phoenix Area.”

Schwartzkopf writes about a trio of callous murderers and his work as a seasoned officer charged with connecting the dots in 2006.

The first-hand account reveals the inner workings of law enforcement and his care for over 35 victims.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments