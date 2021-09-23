Retired Phoenix police detective Clark Schwartzkopf will sign copies of his book from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Book & Game Co., 38 E Main St., Walla Walla, to sign copies of his new nonfiction, a true crime work called, “Random Recreational Violence: The True Story of the Serial Killings that Terrorized the Phoenix Area.”
Schwartzkopf writes about a trio of callous murderers and his work as a seasoned officer charged with connecting the dots in 2006.
The first-hand account reveals the inner workings of law enforcement and his care for over 35 victims.
