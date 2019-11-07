Author to sign copies of entrepreneurship book Friday
Writer Stu Scott will be at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St., for a book signing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
He will present his new book, “Entrepreneurship — 101: Start a Business/A Winery Case Study.”
“The book highlights the common elements of business. No matter if you want to make women’s clothing, salsa, wine or disc brakes, you have the same issues. You need a business plan; need to choose a legal format: sole proprietorship, LLC etc.; licensing, deal with siting issues and selling at wholesale/retail levels. So the book is about more than the wine business,” Scott emailed.
Scott’s winery was named 2007 “Idaho Winery of the Year.”
The only other North Idaho winery to be honored is in Lewiston where the winemaker interned with Scott. His was also the first Idaho winery to go solar in 2007 and be recognized as one of the state’s environmental leaders, he said.
He started with an $18,000 budget and a basement location in 1983 and ultimately sold the same business for $250,000 in 2011.
“I learned long ago that I didn’t have to be nearly as smart or creative when my mouth was shut. So, I keep my mouth shut, my ears open and I stole the good ideas of others. This is your chance to the same.”
Scott also authored the novels, “Gritty, Grisly and Greedy” and “Prisoners of War.”