Children’s author Karen Robbins will sign copies of her most recent books from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Book & Game Company, 38 E. Main St.
“I’m excited to share my children’s books with teachers, parents and children as they head back to school,” said Robbins. She grew up in Sumner, Wash., and now lives in Gig Harbor.
She devoted her life to children as an elementary teacher, award-winning author, publisher, book and toy designer with a U.S. patent, mother and grandmother.
At age 24, Robbins was “Miss Karen” on the “Romper Room Show,” WOKR-TV in Rochester, N.Y. She discovered early her love of children and a passion and purpose to create books and toys for children. She’s written 13 books and has more than 300,000 copies in the world.
The most recent books published by Schiffer Books in Pennsylvania are perfect for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and first-graders to start the new year, Robbins said. These are a must read for parents, grandparents, teachers of young children, home schoolers and librarians.
They include:
“I Think I Can,” a beginning reader for emerging readers to be read with a buddy with only kindergarten and first-grade words, short sentences and lots of repetition. Easy and fun to gain reading confidence.
“Think Farm Animals” and “Think Zoo Animals” is a fun lift-the-flap book for babies and toddlers to introduce them to ten farm and zoo animals. Little children love playing the fun guessing game of lift the flap to see!
“Think Circles,” Book of the Year by Creative Child magazine in preschool division, and “Think Triangles” and “Think Squares” are for preschoolers and kindergartners to introduce them to shapes, colors, counting, beginning reading and analytical thinking skills.
“Shoe Print Art,” under Hide And Seek Press, won the Benjamin Franklin Gold Medal award for first published book. The technique drawing from a shoe print shape has been taught to children for more than 20 years. It’s fun, easy and will help children develop small motor skills, hand-eye coordination and creativity. She recommends this book for children ages 4 and older. “When you put your best foot forward, you can draw anything!”
“Flags Across America,” a photo book co-authored by Dale Baskin and Robbins, has more than 300 American flag photos and inspiring stories written on the flag from Americans of all walks of life. It’s packed with American history and is a perfect coffee table book that will be a lasting treasure
She received her bachelor’s from the University of Washington and her master’s from University of Puget Sound.