Author Sandra Mason will be in Walla Walla for a book signing from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
Her first novel, “Into the Fire!,” recounts the story of real-life hero Edward Pulaski and a historic fire in 1910. It’s $8.99 and 210 pages in paperback.
Penniless, Pulaski left home at 15 in 1881, bound for Idaho’s silver mines. He took a rifle, pistol, his father’s good wishes, determination and a willingness to take any job.
Pulaski was credited with saving 40 of his 45-man crew on Aug. 20, 1910, during the “Great Idaho Fire,” also called the “Great Fire of 1910” or the “Big Blowup.” The extremely dry conditions in 1910 meant forest fires ran rampant across the northern Rocky Mountains.
Pulaski became so famous, Mount Pulaski, a 5,480-foot peak southwest of Wallace, bears his name, as does a double-headed tool with ax and adze blades he is credited with inventing for wild-land firefighting. His heroic actions are told in the song, “The Firebreak Line.”
Mason has turned her interest in history into a passion for telling important stories. Her initial plan with Pulaski was a nonfiction approach. However, she had little to go on as her subject didn’t document his experiences.
A former student told her, “No, Mrs. Mason, you can’t just say ‘He left home at age 15 and arrived in mining country at age 16! You have to give him some adventures and characters to meet on the way!’” she said.
She learned Pulaski headed to the Northwest via the newly completed northern railway. “I thought Ed was a poor farm boy. So he would have had to work his way across country to make his dream come true.”
She has Pulaski working at varied jobs en route. She said her grandfather was a firefighter on the railroad, “so that was a way Ed could have made his way to the mining fields.”
“At that point my book became historical fiction. In my research, some of the characters were not named so I gave them names.
“This was simply a wonderful story that I had to tell. Ed Pulaski was scrappy, intelligent, well liked and respected by his peers. He was a jack-of-all-trades, which people had to be in order to scrape out a living in those days. His goal was to mine and strike it rich. Many tried, few actually did strike it rich,” Mason said.
She learned a hair-raising story about the grandfather of a writing friend who let her retell the story. The cowboy grandfather awoke one morning from an overnight on the trail and found himself with a huge rattlesnake coiled on his chest. He lay immobile until the snake finally slithered off when warmed by the sun.
“I used that story for Ed when he, which is true, worked as a mule skinner and ferried supplies from Boise to the general store in Murray, Idaho.
She and husband Jim Mason, Spokane residents since 1999, hiked the trail to the tunnel in which Pulaski and his crew sheltered during the fire.
“To sit there and look across the creek at the entrance to the mine — visitors are not allowed in the tunnel — was a moving experience,” she said. “It is a beautiful hike with Placer Creek beside the trail nearly the whole way. I highly recommend it.”
Placards along the trail describe the fire, Pulaski and his crew.
Mason has been a teacher most of her working life and loves kids and children’s literature. She published “N is for Nativity,” a children’s picture book, and has four other picture books in the works. She is also working on a book of poems for grandparents.
For more details, contact Mason at sandylmason@gmail.com.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.