“Sword and Scion 03: The Reign of Delusion,” by Jackson E. Graham, Young Oak Publishing, LLC, jacksonegraham.wixsite.com/jackson-e-graham.
Northwest author and former Walla Walla resident Jackson E. Graham will talk about books with avid readers and budding authors while signing copies of his third novel in the Sword and Scion series, “Sword and Scion: The Reign of Delusion,” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Book & Game Co., 38 E. Main St.
A Hayden, Idaho, resident, Graham strives to write thought-provoking medieval fantasy novels that appeal to young adult and adult readers, according to a release.
His debut novel was released to positive reviews in December 2017 when he was 17. All three titles are self-published through Young Oak Publishing, LLC.
Book four in the series is currently underway, with plans for a companion book and soundtrack.
Chaotic sieges, riveting drama and sudden plot-twists abound in Graham’s newly released novel, as well as an exploration of the topic of fear and its effects on culture and the individual.
Castle Asdale has risen to glory from its former ashes. Under the leadership of Eyoés Kingson, Taekohar enjoys a stable peace and prosperity.
With the threat of illness spreading across Alithell, Eyoés and Gwyndel travel to secure relief for Taekohar’s people.
Instead, they are trapped in a land where the hearts of men are frozen.
Violence rules the snowy wastelands of Norgalok with an iron fist, and fear sows turmoil and mistrust.
With the aid of a noble few, Eyoés and Gwyndel fight back a sinister evil that threatens to exploit the people’s terror. War lies on the horizon — and in Norgalok, fear is no discerner of persons.