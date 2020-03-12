"What Are You Reading? Curious about what others are reading? We are, too," notes Blue Mountain Audubon Society member Kathryn Howard in the society's newsletter.
The group's March meeting, open to the community, will be Blue Mountain Audubon's version of a book club with a twist. Come prepared to talk about a book you've read and why you liked it, or what you learned.
The meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday March 19 will be in a new venue on the Whitman College campus, Baker Center at 364 Boyer Ave.
Books about birds, nature, conservation, climate change, eco-tourism, etc. hold the most interest for the gathering.
Participants will be asked to fill out a form with the title, author's name and a brief description; this information will be compiled and distributed via email. Those who don't have a book to share are encouraged to come anyway as they may find a great book to read.
"If you've cleaned off your bookshelf recently and want to share books with others, bring them along for short-term loan or to give away. Those who have books to donate may bring them to the meeting. They will be delivered to the free lending library at Pioneer Park that BMAS sponsors.
Dessert, coffee and tea will be provided.