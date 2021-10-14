Resident field biologist and birder Mike Denny will give a “Bird Migration through Walla Walla County” presentation for the Blue Mountain Audubon Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Olin Hall, Room 129, on the Whitman College campus.
Denny graduated from Walla Walla University. He has served as a field biologist for the U.S. Forest Service and as riparian restoration coordinator for Walla Walla County and Pomeroy Conservation districts.
Most recently, Denny and photographer Daniel Biggs have been producing a multi-series program, “The Secret Life of the Desert,” for Blue Mountain Television.
Cornell University states that “each autumn, an average of 4 billion birds move south from Canada into the U.S. At the same time, another 4.7 billion birds leave the U.S. over the southern border, heading for the tropics.”
Scott Weidensaul, author of “Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds,” states, “Bird migration is the world’s only true unifying natural phenomenon, stitching the continents together in a way that even the great weather systems fail to do.”
But closer to home, what is happening in our own backyard? In this presentation, Mike Denny will share what is happening in Walla Walla County as birds take part in this annual phenomenon.
Note: If needed, the program will be held via Zoom. An in-person program requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19; either the certificate or a photo of same. check the Blue Mountain Audubon Society, individual email updates and BMAS Facebook page for any changes to the presentation up to and including Oct. 21.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.