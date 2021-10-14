Resident field biologist and birder Mike Denny will give a “Bird Migration through Walla Walla County” presentation for the Blue Mountain Audubon Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Olin Hall, Room 129, on the Whitman College campus.

Denny graduated from Walla Walla University. He has served as a field biologist for the U.S. Forest Service and as riparian restoration coordinator for Walla Walla County and Pomeroy Conservation districts.

Most recently, Denny and photographer Daniel Biggs have been producing a multi-series program, “The Secret Life of the Desert,” for Blue Mountain Television.

Cornell University states that “each autumn, an average of 4 billion birds move south from Canada into the U.S. At the same time, another 4.7 billion birds leave the U.S. over the southern border, heading for the tropics.”

Scott Weidensaul, author of “Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere with Migratory Birds,” states, “Bird migration is the world’s only true unifying natural phenomenon, stitching the continents together in a way that even the great weather systems fail to do.”

But closer to home, what is happening in our own backyard? In this presentation, Mike Denny will share what is happening in Walla Walla County as birds take part in this annual phenomenon.

Note: If needed, the program will be held via Zoom. An in-person program requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19; either the certificate or a photo of same. check the Blue Mountain Audubon Society, individual email updates and BMAS Facebook page for any changes to the presentation up to and including Oct. 21.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments