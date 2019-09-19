Open to the community, Blue Mountain Audubon Society’s meeting at 7 tonight will be in Olin Hall, Room 129, on the Whitman College campus.
Mike Denny will talk about “Living in a Wild Island Desert,” with a look at the plants, native and invasive, insects, reptiles, birds and mammals.
“We will explore how these very different species are all connected and dependent on a life sustaining system in this 6-inch annual precipitation desert.” “We will talk about how important the Columbia River is to Wallula Gap and how we have so altered access to its waters needed by wildlife,” he said.