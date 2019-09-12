Blue Mountain Chapter Audubon Society members Mike and MerryLynn Denny will lead a field trip to Cold Springs National Wildlife Refuge near Stanfield, Ore.
Participants will meet at 8 a.m. Sunday in the Harper Joy Theater parking lot for an all-day field trip.
Be prepared for changing weather, and bring binoculars, a scope if you have one, water, lunch and snacks. Also Family Radio Service two-way radios to keep in contact with the group.
At least two miles of walking is expected, first at Hat Rock, then across the mud at Cold Springs looking for shorebirds and gulls.
Plovers and Sabine gulls are possible and who knows what else, the Dennys said.
En route home, a stop will be made at McNary Dam and other areas, time permitting.
The refuge is about 2 miles southeast of Hermiston. The 3,000-acre spread was established in 1909 by Teddy Roosevelt to benefit waterfowl and native birds.
There is a variety of habitat, from arid steppe to riparian areas around the lake, which enhances the variety of wildlife that can be found.