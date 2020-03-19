Audubon March meeting tonight canceled, changes direction
What Are You Reading? Curious about what others are reading? We are, too,” notes Blue Mountain Audubon Society member Kathryn Howard in the society’s newsletter.
The group’s March focus is a book club with a twist. The meeting slated for tonight has been canceled because of restrictions on gatherings due to COVID19.
Books about birds, nature, conservation, climate change, eco-tourism, etc. hold the most interest.
Instead of sharing in a meeting, reviews of books you’ve read and what you liked, or what you learned will be posted online at blumtn.org.
Future meetings will be determined and announced depending on the situation as it develops.