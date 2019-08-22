Members of Blue Mountain Audubon Society will host a field trip and potluck lunch at Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 328 Whitman Mission Road.
Participants will meet there at 9 a.m. Saturday for a leisurely walk to the Walla Walla River and north to Mill Creek. Those attending the lunch may meet at the picnic shelter before noon. Bring lawn chairs; there is plenty of shade. Mike and MerryLynn Denny will lead the walkers, on the lookout for migrant birds coming through — warblers, vireos, flycatchers and more. Wear long pants and boots as the walk will go through weeds in some areas.
Those wanting a shorter walk will find the Mission’s paved trails will be birdy as well.
For more details or to let organizers know you are joining email MerryLynn at m.denny@charter.net or call 529-0080.