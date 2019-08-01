DAYTON — Missoula Children’s Theater returns for its residency, which begins Monday with open auditions for children entering first-sixth grades.
Typically 55-60 children are cast to be a part of the rehearsal and workshop activities which will culminate this year in two performances of “Pinocchio.”
Tickets are on sale now for shows at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10. See libertytheater.org to purchase tickets or call 509-283-1380.
Tickets sell fast, said Mike Ferrians, manager of the Liberty Theater in Dayton.
The mission of Touchet Valley Arts Council is to provide cultural and performing arts opportunities to the people of the valley and beyond; to preserve and enhance these essential aspects of life together; and to contribute toward a stronger, healthier, more vibrant community.
A key component of this mission for nearly 20 years has been Missoula Children’s Theater — the largest touring children’s theater program in the U.S.
For more than 40 years MCT has sent young adults across the country as directing teams to bring the magic of stage imagination to communities of all sizes. MCT is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Every year efforts are supported in bringing MCT to Dayton’s Liberty Theater through several funds and a foundation.