DAYTON — Tickets are available for Dayton Historical Depot Society’s annual Evening at the Depot Auction fundraiser, which will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. The Depot is at 222 E. Commercial Ave.
Hors d’oeuvres will be catered by Grassroot Gourmet, wine will be from Dumas Station, microbrews by Chief Springs Fire and Irons.
Bobby K and Mike McQuary will provide music during the social hour and a silent auction will begin on the Depot’s courtyard at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction at 7 p.m.
Limited tickets are available for $35 per person and may be purchased at the Dayton Historic Depot or call 382-2026. It is open to those 21 and older.
The featured auction package is a seven-night Mexican Paradise vacation where the purchaser can choose the destination from five locations. Other packages include one night’s stay at the Coeur d’Alene Resort with a boat tour of Coeur d’Alene Lake, a Hell’s Canyon package, and other exciting excursions to communities around the Northwest. Call 382-2026 for more details.