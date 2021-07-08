ATHENA— Let the games begin.
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Caledonian Games will make their return on Saturday, July 10, for a single-day, family friendly event.
The Caledonian Games Association puts the event on each year to “preserve and perpetuate Scottish social manners and customs” in Athena, according to its website.
Association President Sue Friese said she, her organization and the city of Athena are all excited to be able to hold this event again after the year off.
“We feel really good about that,” Friese said. “Everyone has been saying, ‘We’re ready.’ Athena is ready to roll out a welcome mat and enjoy our park.”
While the event is back, it won’t quite look the same as it has in the past. First of all, there is no camping available in Athena this year.
Also, it’s a one-day event, rather than the two-day event it was in pre-COVID-19 days.
This is because the event was put together quickly.
Planning started when organizers were unsure what would or would not be allowed under COVID-19 related restrictions in July.
When Gov. Kate Brown announced the state reopen on June 30, it took some of those concerns away. However, with it being so late in the planning process, a one-day event made more sense.
In normal years, the festival would include a Highland dancing competition. Friese said organizing a competition without knowing what restrictions were going to be in place was unfeasible.
Then, there wasn’t time to plan one after Brown’s announcement. So instead, there will be a Highland dancing demonstration by dancers of the Mid-Columbia Scottish Highland Dance Studio of Richland.
Most of the festival will take place at the Athena City Park, while events are also scheduled for Main Street and Weston-McEwen High School.
The day starts when vendors open at 8 a.m. A Caledonian Parade down Main Street follows at 9 a.m.
Music, a car show and other entertainment occurs throughout the day in Athena City Park, while a series of athletic competitions — including the throwing of hay bales, hammers, stones and telephone poles — takes place at the high school athletic fields.
Providing entertainment at the festival will be Skweez the Weezle, a celtic band from Tri-Cities.
Friese said there will be one other surprise at the event: the Idaho Potato Truck from TV commercials. The truck will be part of the parade and then will be at the park.
Before 2020, the event ran uninterrupted, every year, since 1976. However, Friese said its history goes back further.
“It started in 1899,” she said. “It was actually going to be in 1898, but they got rained out … It ran every year until about 1914 because of World War I.”