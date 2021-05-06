The Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E Alder St., May theme is focused on National Asian American and Pacific Islander Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “East: 120 vegan and vegetarian recipes from Bangalore to Beijing,” by Meera Sodha.
“Sodha presents low-effort, high-reward cooking. Home cooks, especially those looking to incorporate more vegetables into ordinary meals, will be won over by her personable advice and reassuring voice.” — Library Journal
The youth selection is a fiction chapter book: “I’ll be the One,” by Lyla Lee.
Skye Shin is plus-sized, body-positive and mega-talented despite negativity her mother continually batters her with. Skye sings and dances in her audition for a spot on “You’re My Shining Star,” hoping to become a breakout K-pop star. When she gets in for her talent, the real challenges begin: to win and tackle prejudice because of her size and her budding relationship with celebrity Henry Cho, who is also on the show ... Teens will feel seen in Skye’s growing confidence as she faces multifaceted aspects of discrimination. Its joyful protagonist who speaks to Generation Z. The groundwork is being laid for a sequel. Ages 13-17. — School Library Journal
To borrow hese titles, visit wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.