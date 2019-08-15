The annual NAMI Washington state conference art show will feature original artwork by people living with mental illness and family members/caregivers of people living with mental illness
An open call for art in all types of materials will be accepted and in such media as painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, written word and more.
Participants may enter three pieces of art, completely original in design and conception.
An application form, a photo and description of the artwork must be submitted by Sept. 20 to ubne.ws/2Z0m309.
The conference will focus on exploring where mental health advocacy has been, and where it’s going. It will be Sept. 28-29 in the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.