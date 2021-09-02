ArtWalla's Sept. 3 First Friday Art Tour will be offered virtually and in person at various venues throughout Walla Walla.
The listing of venues is at artwalla.com/arttour. ArtWalla’s pop-up gallery will be at Combine Art Collective from 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
While there will be no formal opening, watercolor works by Ellen Heath, Helen Boland and Carolyn Zingmark will be on display at Combine.
Heath’s watercolors have a soft, colorful quality that capture a quiet moment.
“I love the brilliant colors, values and realism that I can create with these transparent paints. I feel like I can learn something new every time I pick up a brush,” Heath said.
Also a watercolorist, Zingmark pauses on small scenes of natural beauty she observes around her for her subjects.
“Living with paintings that pay tribute to the natural world reminds us to slow down and helps us reconnect with nature,” she said.
Boland’s watercolors take a broader view, depicting sweeping landscapes in the Walla Walla Valley.
“My daily art practice documents my life and community as it moves between realism and impression with attention to form, light, mood and activity.”