A seventh annual show opening this weekend and featuring more than 1,000 6-inch by 6-inch pieces of art is shaping up with new twists this year — an 11th-Hour Sale and a gallery exhibition.
ArtSquared, the yearly fundraiser for nonprofit ArtWalla, has about 120 artists this time, according to co-chairwoman Tricia Harding, and was full within 24 hours.
Each artist is allowed to submit 10 squares and add one for the weekend sale.
But since so many were on the 2019 waitlist, organizers added the 11th Hour Sale, which runs from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4, at ArtWalla’s new location, the Combine Art Collective Gallery, 130 E. Rose St.
The sale features five squares at $36 apiece from about 25 artists who were on the waitlist.
The sales will operate similarly to that of ArtSquared: Two-thirds of the proceeds from four of each artist’s squares will go to the artist, and one-third will benefit ArtWalla.
All proceeds of the fifth square’s sales will go to ArtWalla.
The organization supports art as “part of daily life, education and economic development in the Walla Walla Valley,” according to its website.
One of those it’s supported — and who’s participating in ArtSquared this year — is Maddie Bailey, 25, who said she received a $250 Dan Dunn Memorial Grant last year and used it to buy a camera to photograph her ephemeral art.
The 2017 Whitman College graduate and Pasadena, Calif., native, said she started weaving twigs and leaves together as a child and when she was about 9 or 10 years old, her mother gave her a book about Andy Goldsworthy, a Brit known for site-specific art in natural and urban settings.
“That was what I did as a kid,” Bailey said. “I made art out of leaves and branches.”
She said the book opened her ideas of what she could do and she became fascinated.
However, her art took a backseat in high school, she said, because there wasn’t much opportunity.
But when faced with where to attend college, Whitman won because Bailey said she already knew people in the arts community and the college provided classes in her interest area.
“I thought, ‘Why move to a big city where I’d be a nobody?’” she said.
She later learned she could choose a specific art to study, and naturally picked the Anthropocene, pairing natural items together or with man-made materials.
“It just went on from there,” she said.
Although she said she’s still working several jobs to make ends meet, Bailey said she’d like to be a full-time artist and plans to apply to residencies when her resume becomes more robust.
The grant last year helped, she said, as she can put that on her resume. And now, she can photograph her artwork, which is essential since it’s usually in some stage of decay. The photos will go on a yet-to-be-made website, she said.
She hopes people take a second look at nature after seeing her art and re-think using single-use items, like plastic bags.
“I’ve always been into activism through art,” she said. “I want people to re-examine their relationship to nature … Natural spaces are everywhere, not just in the national parks.”
Her pairings of natural items will be among those at ArtSquared, which has an opening night Friday at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave. The doors open at 5 p.m., with sales starting at 7 p.m.
The show also includes an art exhibition, featuring larger work by 90 participating artists. CAVU will have its tasting room open and food available to buy.
The art sale and show continue from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the artist’s 11th square and any that didn’t sell opening night reserved for the weekend. Additionally, the sale and show will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Oct. 27 at CAVU.
Two-thirds of each square’s sale, at $36 apiece, goes to the respective artist and one-third to ArtWalla’s projects, and all of the 11th square’s sale (on the weekend) benefits ArtWalla. However, some artists have elected to give all of the sales to the organization.
“They’re all taking their mediums, but putting them into squares,” Harding said. “That to me is just the coolest thing.”
She said some people collect the squares through the years and like to get the same artist, however, people may have problems finding their favorites because buyers aren’t allowed to see the backs of the squares, where bylines are often scrawled, until sales start at 7 p.m. opening night.
“Our hope is that in the two hours when people are previewing, they’ll react to artwork,” Harding said. “They might see another artist they like. We’re really trying to develop people’s eye on what they like.”
The 11th Hour Sale’s proceeds to ArtWalla will go to its arts education grants, the Dan Dunn Memorial Grant and the Arts Build Community Grants, both of which are meant to help artists and nonprofits enhance their skills and programs.
Harding added about $10,000 was raised last year after giving artists their share of the profits, and this year she hoped they’d raise about $12,000 with the extra sales.
ArtWalla also prioritizes funding from its membership dues and other fundraisers toward grants because “Walla Walla has a unique artistic and creative scene ... ArtWalla recognizes that in order to foster and grow this creative spirit, funds are needed to support new programs and individual education opportunities,” a release stated.