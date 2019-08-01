PENDLETON — The Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses Exhibit at Pendleton Center For The Arts, 214 N. Main St., will open with a reception from 5:30-7 tonight. It runs through Aug. 31.
Lost Verses is centered around lost memories. Wartgow presents moments of rediscovery, piecing together memories, feelings and words that created fragments in his personal history.
His work raises questions about those things that are lost to interruptions in our lives yet manifest themselves inside us until something triggers or reveals them.
Viewing of the exhibit continues from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 541-278-9201 for more details and see pendletonarts.org.