By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PENDLETON — In 1970 scientists brought the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to earth, The Beatles announced their breakup, the Ford Pinto was introduced and the Vietnam War raged on.
Closer to home, Laurie Doherty came to the region in 1965 and determined to break into the all-male tradition of painting the town for Round-Up, not realizing her window cartoons would become part of the fabric of the iconic event, said Pendleton Center for the Arts director Roberta Lavadour in a release.
Doherty in September marked her 50th year bringing life, color and humor to Pendleton through her artwork. With Round-Up canceled to keep community members safe, the occasion is being marked with a downtown-wide exhibit that celebrates her accomplishments.
She grew up in the uranium mining industry with her mom and brothers, the family following their father’s job as a wildcat miner. Most of her youth was lived in remote small towns in Colorado and Utah. Money was extremely tight for the family and it was feast or famine.
Their dwellings often consisted of miner’s cabins, and as a young girl she decorated the walls of their living quarters, invented toys and games and drew cartoons. She attended 12 different schools, but during her junior high years, one special teacher recognized her artistic ability and encouraged her for three months before the family pulled up stakes again. She continued to teach herself and perfected her cartoon art by trial and error. She adopted her mother’s quote as a mantra; “If you want it, imagine it.”
When she got to Pendleton she met “Big Tom” Simonton, the established window artist for area businesses. Window art promoted products or services of the specific business and celebrated the arrival of Pendleton Round-Up in September. Doherty credits Simonton with teaching her some techniques through observation. As competitors they learned to work together understood there was enough work for both of them.
Laurie was the first female artist to break into the all male tradition in the rodeo town of Pendleton. She earned enough money to supplement her household income to support her three young sons. Her persistence paid off.
“The window paintings Laurie’s done for our local businesses over the years are as much a part of Round-Up as the Mounted Band and the Cowboy Breakfast,” said Round-Up director Tiah DeGrofft. “I grew up with them. They’re iconic and they truly capture the spirit of Pendleton. She did a caricature of me as a princess that I adore!”
The downtown exhibit, designed by a committee of Pendleton Center for the Arts volunteers, includes displays, photographs, Laurie’s tools and interpretive information. Many images of past window designs have been reproduced in large scale and are on display in the respective businesses. Sites of larger displays include the former Penny’s building and the former Community Thrift Store location next to Zimmerman’s True Value Hardware.
“We wanted to give people a safe and fun way to celebrate Laurie and her work,” Lavadour said. “People can stroll from one end of Main to the other on both sides, taking detours to the side streets and encounter all sorts of things along the way.” A list of locations is available at ubne.ws/369OYlA.
The Pendleton Center for the Arts received funding from the Pendleton Round-Up Association and several local donors for the project. More information is available at 541-310-7413.￼