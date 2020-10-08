By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
DAYTON — The Blue Mountain Artists Guild October virtual gallery exhibition features a member challenge exhibition centered around GLASS.
This challenge provided a way for the artists to use glass as the subject, the medium or the platform, said Blue Mountain Artists Guild Vice President Lorna Barth in a release. The subject could tie into glass by being on, under, about, through, broken, with, around or reflected, she told members when seeking submissions for the show.
“An item that is so common in our everyday lives becomes the focal point of artistic expression. The Walla Walla Valley is rich in artisans and visionaries.”
Included in the exhibit is a photograph by Teresa Rae taken of herself in a mirror in 1996 while a student in art school completing her bachelor of fine arts degree in fine art and majoring in photography, printmaking and sculpture.
Her oval mirror self portrait, “After the Opera,” sepia-toned silver gelatin print is the traditional method of making black and white photographic images, she said.
“Grains of silver, suspended in a coating of gelatin with barium sulfate, are what capture the image on paper. Brown sepia tone was added to the darkroom development of this black and white photograph to add warmth and to give it an antique look. I really enjoyed developing my own prints in the darkroom.
“It is magic to see the image appear and to have so much freedom to customize the outcome.”
Kris Takemura’s “Chardonnay Glasses” in acrylic was painted for the 2016 ArtWalla Art Squared fundraiser.
“I was inspired to paint glass on a black background by a painting I had seen in a Napa Valley winery. “The dark background made various colors and reflections in the painting more vivid, I found.
“Ordinarily I would be intimidated by the thought of painting glass, but I actually found it enjoyable and painted a few more wine glasses for that 6x6 show.”