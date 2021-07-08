DAYTON — The Blue Mountain Artists Guild Art Show is available for in-person viewing in the Delany Room at Dayton Memorial Library, 111 S Third St.
The Fences and Weeds show features completely original art by Walla Walla and Dayton artists.
Their theme challenge sought to present a way to think in literal and figurative ways about the rural landscape.
Laurie Nichols illustrated weeds of buildings in the urban setting of gray Seattle.
Ellen Heath’s Black Sheep asks who is in those fences.
Michele Smith’s rooster is still stunned by what he sees inside his fence.
A local landmark by Kristine Takemura, a nostalgic barn by Brenda North, a recent trip on Eckler Road by Cathy Loftus Shochet and Lorna Barth’s long-ago sojourn in Texas take the viewer into different realms.
Then the closeup beauty of Sylvia Beuhler’s Thistle, and Sherri Robanske’s pastel horse of a different color make the show a coffee time phone treat.
Blue Mountain Artists Guild members meet once a month to discuss their art, work on challenges and share their art with the community in a five-stop tour around town at the library, Dayton General Hospital, Liberty Theater, Blue Mountain Realtors and the ongoing “Columbia County through Artists Eyes” show this year at the Historic Dayton Depot.
Take in the show physically or via electronic devices. The video is on YouTube at youtu.be/KGkFw4krnQ4 or via the Blue Mountain Artists Guild Facebook page.