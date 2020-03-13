Artist Trust benefits artists throughout state

The Support Old Lady Artists/SOLA Awards in particular caught my eye while reviewing the 2019 Artist Trust annual report.
AT partnered with artist Ginny Ruffner to grant three unrestricted SOLA awards of $3,000 annually to recognize Washington state female-identified visual artists, age 60 or older, who have dedicated 25 years or more to creating art.
AT granted more than $320,000 to 116 artists of all disciplines statewide, reached more than 2,000 artists via more than 60 in-person workshops and events in 13 counties statewide and reached another 46,000 people through its online resources and opportunities.
AT’s grant funding is assisting Walla Walla author and Whitman College assistant professor Johanna Stoberock. “I cannot overstate the impact the award will have on my work — both through the time made available through the generosity of the funding and through the encouragement it gives to keep on going,” said the LaSalle Storyteller Award recipient in the report.
Joe Hedges, a GAP recipient from Pullman, added, “It can be tough for contemporary artists who have chosen to live outside of metropolitan areas to find recognition for their work. I am so grateful Artist Trust supports artists living all over this beautiful state.”
Highlights from the year include: Increased Fellowship Awards from $7,500 to $10,000, and granted 13 Fellowship Awards in 2019.
With Artist Trust co-founder Anne Focke and artist Matthew Offenbacher, AT provided $16,000 in scholarships to 18 artist organizers from around the state to attend the 2019 Common Field Convening multi-day gathering of 450-plus visual arts organizers.
AT launched the Vadon Foundation Fellowship Award for Native Artists, a new grant through the Fellowship Award program recognizing a native artist of any discipline. The first recipient, visual artist Asia Tail, made an unprecedented decision to share half of her award with 13 native artists between the ages of 16-21.
AT piloted its first Art Business Night School program outside King County. Led by artist and arts business consultant Dorothy Bocian in Vancouver, Wash., the six-week session, Applying for Grants, Residencies, & Other Opportunities, provided artists in Clark County with skills and best practices to pursue support for their work. One participant, Judy Rose, went on to receive a 2019 GAP Award.
In partnership with Artist Trust founding director David Mendoza, and offered through the Fellowship Award program, AT created the Yayasan Bali Purnati Residency, a one-month international residency in Bali awarded annually to a Washington state artist of any discipline.
AT also launched a new website, partially in response to artists who have said they are most interested in receiving professional development training online. In fall 2020, with support from the Murdock Charitable Trust, AT will begin offering online workshops and expand the resources section of its website, giving artists around Washington access to its professional development programs.
Artist Trust is supported by numerous fonor individuals, foundations and corporations that make its work possible.
AT board of trustees is hosting a Paradise benefit art auction from 6-10 p.m. June 24 at Fisher Pavilion, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.
Registration and champagne begins at 6 p.m. There will be a personalized animal portrait session with Michelle Lassaline, while supplies last; a photo booth with Hello There You and installation by Soo Hong; cocktails and hors d’oeuvres; a silent auction and music with DJ Sharlese of KEXP.
A performance by Ahamefule J. Oluo begins at 7:30 p.m. and catered dinner and live auction with auctioneer Laura Michalek.
Fund the Artists with keynote speaker Asia Tail starts at 8:30 p.m., and the live auction ends at 9:30 p.m.
The evening is dedicated to Dale and Leslie Chihuly and the Chihuly Foundation, for their commitment to helping Washington State artists thrive, and in celebration of their ten years of support of the Artist Trust Arts Innovator Award. More information available at artisttrustauction.org.
Find out more about what Artist Trust does at 206-467-8734 ext. 17, 1835 12th Ave., Seattle, WA 98122, and artisttrust.org.