PENDLETON – Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts will host August Artist-in-Residence Yoshihiro Kitai at a free reception and artist talk from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the studio, 48004 St. Andrews Road, Pendleton.
Funded by The Ford Family Foundation and annual Golden Spot Award, Kitai has sent two weeks at Crow’s Shadow developing limited-edition prints, which will be hand-pulled by Crow’s Shadow’s collaborative master printer, Judith Baumann.
The final prints will enter the permanent collection, as well as be available for purchase by the public.
Kitai is an assistant professor of printmaking at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland.
Originally from Osaka, Japan, Kitai moved to the United States in 1994 after studying at Tajimi Ceramic School in Gifu.
Kitai holds a bachelor of fine art in printmaking from the Pacific Northwest College of Art and received his master of fine art in printmaking and drawing from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
He is represented by Froelick Gallery in Portland. Kitai will be an Artist-in-Residence at CSIA during August 2019.
Kitai primarily makes work on paper, using drawing, painting, and printmaking, combined with the sensibilities of practice and repetition he learned making pottery.
He frequently uses a Japanese type of pigment similar to watercolor called gansai, creating tiny dots or brush strokes meditatively repeated into seas of rhythmic patterns.
He emphasizes surface and material contrast by using passages of gold or silver leaf which evoke the stylized clouds of traditional Japanese screen paintings.
The shimmering metallic surfaces oscillate between foreground and background, leaving openings later filled in with delicate, undulating points of pigment.
A limited color palette highlights the subtle shift in gradients as the paint in each brushstroke fades after its initial saturation.
The resultant works feel simultaneously restrained and joyful, eliciting a sense of orderly quietude.
The nonprofit Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts is on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in the foothills of Oregon’s Blue Mountains east of Pendleton.
It was formed in 1992 by local artists James Lavadour, Walla Walla tribe, and Phillip Cash Cash, Cayuse and Nez Perce.
Its mission is to provide a creative conduit for educational, social and economic opportunities for Native Americans through artistic development.
Over the last 27 years Crow’s Shadow has evolved into a world-class studio focused on contemporary fine art printmaking.