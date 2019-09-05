An artist’s reception for Kay Frazier Hand Wessel will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Saviah Cellars, 1979 JB George Road.
The fifth-generation denizen of the Walla Walla Valley and watercolor and oil painter has studied with artists in the U.S. and abroad.
In May, Kay and other artists painted plein-air in French Impressionist painter Claude Monet’s garden in Giverny, France, for a week in the early mornings and evenings when the gardens were closed to the public.
Monet’s home looks onto the gardens and lily ponds famous in his paintings.
Her display at Saviah Cellars will include her plein-air oil paintings from this recent trip abroad.
She grew up here, earned a degree in clothing and textiles with a minor in art from Washington State University and is an associate member of Walla Walla Art Club.
After working for Aspen Skiwear in Denver she returned to Walla Walla to raise her family.
She owned a custom skiwear company and has pursued other business interests in the Walla Walla Valley.
She has paintings at Best Western Plus Walla Walla Suites Inn and Forgeron Cellars.
She has had several art shows in the Walla Walla area, including at Northstar Winery, Telander Gallery, Margaret Walters Paint Out and Carnegie Art Center Regional Juried Show.
She has studied with Todd Telander, Eric Wiegardt, Robert Moore, Laura Robb, and other artists and at locations in the US.
She’s traveled to Europe for plein-air painting with nationally known artists Wiegardt and Steve and Janet Rogers.
She loves to paint outdoors in local vineyards, wheat fields, the Blue Mountains and European villages and landscapes.
Her favorite artists are the Impressionists and John Singer Sargent.