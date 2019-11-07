An artist’s reception for Tom Dimond and his glass art will be from 5-7 tonight p.m. Nov. 7 at Morell Family Wines & Studio TWOZEROTWO, 202 E. Main St.
“I am seeing these images in the digital world we are currently living with daily. It is everywhere I look. This is a validation that I am onto something, which is in tune with the collective unconscious,” he said.
His most current glass series is only made possible as a result of his team’s expertise and advanced skills. These pieces are made from “Murrini.”
The team uses glass blowing techniques where each member has an assignment requiring split-second timing and practice.
The colored glass is pulled into canes that can exceed 70 feet, often made of multiple encased colors, creating a complicated matrix of color and patterns.
The final product is a combination of meditative tediousness, sophisticated approach to laying colors, heating and cooling and many more hours of polishing.
“All worth the effort for the beauty of these vessels,” he said.