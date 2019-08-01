190801 Saviah chan-7_1.jpg

Artist Marietta Harrigan is showing her oil paintings through Sept. 1 during regular hours at Saviah Cellars, 1979 JB George Road.

 Courtesy photo

Artist Marietta Harrigan is showing her oil paintings through Sept. 1 during regular hours at Saviah Cellars, 1979 JB George Road. Harrigan studied art at Pacific Lutheran University and graduated from Whitman College with a liberal arts degree and a major of fine art. “Her oils and pastels are vibrant and compelling,” said Denise Musick of Saviah Cellars.

